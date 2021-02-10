Britain’s Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, has given birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.
Along with an official announcement on the Royal Family’s Instagram, the 30-year-old posted her own picture to the grid. The cute black-and-white image features the new parents holding the baby boy’s hand, and a caption with blue hearts.
According to a statement by Buckingham Palace, Eugenie delivered the baby on February 9 at The Portland Hospital with Brooksbank present. It’s the same hospital where Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had her son Archie. The child is 11th in line to the throne and is the first grandchild for Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
“This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the statement added.
Eugenie and Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for an alcohol company, dated for seven years before tying the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on October 12, 2018. It was a star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in attendance.