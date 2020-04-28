The Duke of Sussex introduces a new programme, ‘Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine’

Britain's Prince Harry Image Credit: AP

Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children’s favourite Thomas the Tank Engine.

The Duke of Sussex introduces a new programme called ‘Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine,’ which has a storyline that includes Harry’s father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, as animated characters.

Set when the Prince of Wales was a boy, the story sees the friendly engine taking Sir Topham Hatt, the controller of the railway, to Buckingham Palace to receive an honour.

In his introduction — which was recorded in January before his move overseas — Prince Harry is seen sitting in an armchair, reading from a book about the train’s adventures.

In a statement he said he has “fond memories of growing up with Thomas and Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures.”

In this photo made available Monday April 27, 2020, from Mattel, Britain's Prince Harry photographed in January 2020 during the recording of his on camera introduction to the new animated special 'Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine'. Which celebrates the 75th anniversary of Thomas The Tank Engine which has a storyline that includes Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and his father Britain's Prince Charles as animated characters.The special will be screened in the US on Netflix on 1 May, 2020 and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake at 9:05 am on 2 May, 2020. (Dave Poultney/Mattel via AP, HO) Image Credit: AP

Thomas “has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years — entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters,” he added.

In January, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America.

The split became official at the end of March, and the couple are currently in California, where Meghan was raised.

Still image from the new animated special "Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine", featuring Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Britain's Prince Charles as a child, produced as part of Thomas & Friends' 75th anniversary celebrations, is seen in this undated handout obtained by Reuters on April 27, 2020. The special will be screened in the U.S. on Netflix on May 1 and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake! at 08:00am on May 2 before it is then aired in other countries this year. MATTEL/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES Image Credit: via REUTERS

Proof of Prince Harry’s attachment to the engine can also be seen in photos of his first day attending nursery in September 1987, where he is seen carrying a Thomas the Tank Engine bag.

British actress Rosamund Pike is also on-board “Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine,” voicing a new character, an important train called the Duchess of Loughborough.