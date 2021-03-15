This reunion later in the summer will mark their first public meeting

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Image Credit: REUTERS

Amid the ongoing family spat after the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Prince William will attend their late mother Princess Diana’s memorial together.

According to Fox News, the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge are planning to reunite at the memorial they have planned to commission for their late mother this summer.

This file photo taken on August 19, 1995 shows Prince Charles (L), Princess Diana (R) and their children William (2ndR) and Harry watching the march past on a dais on the mall as part of the commemorations of VJ Day. On August 31, 1997, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. Image Credit: AFP

Russell Myers, a royal expert, revealed that both William and Harry are committed to get together on July 1 this year for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens.

“This could be a monumental period for the brothers,” Myers said, adding the siblings have hardly spoken in months.

The news came a day after Prince William contradicted the claims made by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, that the Duchess of Sussex suffered racism at the palace.

In the 200-minute long chat show with Winfrey, Harry spilled the beans about the racist comments he had received, while he started dating Markle and that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls.

He also disclosed that Charles made it clear that both the brothers should be on “different paths”.

As per the reports from Fox News, amid this ongoing clash, Prince Harry has vowed to return to the UK from California this summer for the planned unveiling of a memorial statue that he and his brother together helped commission for his mother.

The memorial statue was commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex in 2017, in honour of the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana. The statue will be unveiled on her 60th birth anniversary.