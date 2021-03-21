Duke of Sussex’s note is published in new book for children who have lost a parent

Britain's Prince Harry Image Credit: Reuters

Prince Harry has penned an emotional forward to a new book for children who have lost a parent or loved one to the coronavirus pandemic.

The note is written in a book titled ‘Hospital by The Hill’, which tells the story of a child who loses their mother, a frontline hospital worker, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offering words of solace through his note that is published as a forward in the book, Prince Harry recalls losing his own mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died from a car crash on August 31, 1997 when he was 12.

“While I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” Prince Harry wrote. “When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me.”

Diana, Princess of Wales with a young Prince Harry Image Credit: AP

“I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support. We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not,” the Duke of Sussex continued.

He added that he hopes the book “helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was.”

“You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you – you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel,” he added.

The book released over the weekend and is free for any child in the UK who has lost a loved one to COVID-19.

Prince Harry’s emotional note comes at a time when the British royal family is in turmoil following the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan, Duchess of Sussex spoke about contemplating suicide while pregnant with their son Archie and not getting the help from the palace when she reached out.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Image Credit: AP

The couple also spoke out about racial bias against Meghan, while revealing concerns in the royal family about Archie’s skin colour, ahead of his birth. Prince William later addressed the claim stating: “We are not a racist family.”