Britain's Prince Harry Image Credit: Reuters

The prodigal son has returned with the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry back in England d ahead of Princess Diana’s statue unveiling event at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry will attend the unveiling of a statue honouring his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 19, 1995 Prince Charles (L), Princess Diana (R) and their children William (2nd L) and Harry watch the march past on a dais on the mall as part of the commemorations of VJ Day. - The BBC was under pressure on May 21, 2021 after unprecedented criticism from the royal family about its 1995 interview with princess Diana, damaging its reputation as it fights attacks on several fronts. (Photo by Johnny EGGITT / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

His wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stayed in California with the couple’s two children: their two-year-old son Archie Harrison and newborn daughter Lilibet Diana.

This marks Prince Harry’s second visit to the UK after he relocated to the US with his family, following the royal family tension. The last time he had returned to his homeland was in April for paying his tribute during the last rights of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Prince Harry was also spotted chatting with his older brother; Prince William at the funeral service that took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Meghan and Prince Harry Image Credit: Reuters

Upon arrival this time around, Prince Harry was picked up on the airport tarmac and shuttled off to Frogmore Cottage, with speculation that his Granny, Queen Elizabeth was his first visitor.

The plans for honouring Princess Diana with a statue were first announced in February 2017, the year that marked 20 years since she died in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36.

According to People Magazine, the statue was “commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world,” the palace said in a statement last year.

“The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’ 60th birthday. The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy,” the statement continued.