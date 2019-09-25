Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, have visited South Africa’s oldest mosque as their first official tour as a family continues for a second day.
Their stop at the 225-year-old Auwal Mosque in Cape Town on Tuesday includes a viewing of the first known manuscript of the Quran in South Africa. Authorities say it was written down from memory by an imam while he was imprisoned on nearby Robben Island during a period when slaves were not allowed to worship Islam.
Events include meetings with several religious leaders, as the mosque hosts interfaith dialogues in the famously diverse city.
The royal couple’s 10-day, multi-country tour also includes stops for Harry in Botswana, Angola and Malawi with a focus on wildlife protection, mental health and mine clearance.
Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, exit Auwal Mosque, the oldest in the country in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept, 24, 2019. The royal couple are on their second day of their African visit. (Courtney Africa / Africa News Agency via AP, Pool)
Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex (C) arrive to visit the oldest mosque of Cape Town in Dorp Street in Bo Kaap district on September 24, 2019. / AFP / DAVID HARRISON
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
