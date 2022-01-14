Britney Spears has responded to her sister (and ‘Steel Magnolias’ star) Jamie Lynn Spears’s recent ABC News interview, in which she spoke about their relationship and defended her role in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship.

In a series of Notes app screenshots posted to Twitter on Thursday, the pop icon wrote about how she watched the interview, parts of which aired on both ‘Good Morning America’ and ‘Nightline’, while she had a 104-degree fever.

“It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” Britney wrote. She then explained, according to Variety, why she took issue with some things her younger sister said in the interview, which was to promote her new memoir, ‘Things I Should Have Said’.

Britney Spears Image Credit: instagram.com/britneyspears

This included Jamie Lynn describing some of her past behaviour as “erratic” and defending her tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, during which she sang remixes of Britney’s songs.

Jamie also told anchor Juju Chang that she had always been Britney’s “biggest supporter.”

“I love my sister,” she said as she began to cry. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Britney had her own opinion about her sister, who’s 10 years younger to her.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time ... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense???” Britney wrote.