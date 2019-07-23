We look at the upcoming projects and discuss whether the Avengers would assemble again

Marvel Class of 2019 Image Credit: Twitter.com/MarvelStudios

Following the thunderous San Diego Comic-Con announcement by Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege earlier this week, the changing of the old guard has led the way for a new phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Fiege announced the roster of upcoming Marvel projects, including five MCU films (not counting the Mahershala Ali-led ‘Blade’) and five Disney Plus series that will see the Avengers set forth on their individual adventures following the events of ‘Endgame’.

Projects announced include the much-awaited origin story of ‘Black Widow’, a gothic horror in the form of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and the fourth Thor film, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ where Natalie Portman will wield Mjolnir. However, the film that’s got everyone curious is ‘Eternals’ starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani that will introduce a whole new cosmic universe into the MCU.