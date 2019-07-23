Following the thunderous San Diego Comic-Con announcement by Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege earlier this week, the changing of the old guard has led the way for a new phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Fiege announced the roster of upcoming Marvel projects, including five MCU films (not counting the Mahershala Ali-led ‘Blade’) and five Disney Plus series that will see the Avengers set forth on their individual adventures following the events of ‘Endgame’.
Projects announced include the much-awaited origin story of ‘Black Widow’, a gothic horror in the form of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and the fourth Thor film, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ where Natalie Portman will wield Mjolnir. However, the film that’s got everyone curious is ‘Eternals’ starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani that will introduce a whole new cosmic universe into the MCU.
In this week’s ‘I Know What You Binged Last Summer’ podcast, we break down this fourth phase after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga with ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, what it could be mean for film fans and also discuss whether the Avengers would ever assemble again.