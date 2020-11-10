‘Pitch’ actor Bert Belasco has died at the age of 38. Belasco, who also featured in BET’s sitcom ‘Let’s Stay’ together, lived in California, but he was in Virginia shooting for a film and quarantining inside a hotel.
His loved ones could not reach him, his father told website TMZ, and hotel staff accordingly conducted a welfare check. Belasco was found dead on the scene. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
Belasco’s career spans back to an appearance on ‘House’ in 2007. He also appeared in the TV series ‘I’m Dying Up Here’. He was set to appear in a film titled ‘For Prophet’, which is in post-production, and a short film titled ‘Paralyzed’, which is in pre-production.
‘Hamilton’ singer Leslie Odom Jr called Belasco a ‘kind soul’, writing, ‘RIP brother Bert.’
His co-star Jackee Harry shared a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.
“Heartbroken at the passing of Bert Belasco - a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasuring of working with numerous times on #LetsStayTogether. Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised,” wrote the actress.
According to early police statements, foul play is not suspected at this time.