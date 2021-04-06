Piers Morgan and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Image Credit: ITV and Harpo Productions

Piers Morgan has taken his battle with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to the airwaves once again during a tell-all interview of his own.

Morgan spoke to Tucker Carlson on ‘Fox Nation’ calling Meghan “the delusional duchess”, while stating she lied during her explosive interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey last month.

The embattled British TV personality, who famously quit ‘Good Morning Britain’ last month after being called out over his acidic words regarding Meghan, doubled down and demanded that she start naming names after claiming she went to a senior royal to confess she felt suicidal while pregnant with her son Archie.

“You’re accusing … people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the Royal family. If that is true, let’s have the names of these people, and let’s go to them and ask them is this true,” Morgan said in the interview with Carlson.

“Did you tell a suicidal woman who told you she was suicidal she was not allowed to get help? Because I find that impossible to believe,” Morgan continued.

The TV personality raged on further saying: “Here we are a month later and frankly, I’ve had plenty of time to think about this, I still don’t believe any of what they were saying,”

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaking about expecting their second child during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs March 7 as a two-hour exclusive primetime special on the CBS Television Network. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP) Image Credit: AP

Morgan, 55, also included Prince Harry in his tirade who was with Meghan during a certain segment of the sit down with Winfrey, confessing that a senior royal member had approached him with concerns about Archie’s skin colour prior to his birth.

A day after the interview, Prince Harry clarified that the senior royal member he referred to wasn’t Queen Elizabeth II or her husband, Prince Phillip. His brother Prince William also spoke out a few days later stating they weren’t a racist family, essentially refuting the claims by Prince Harry and Meghan.

During that bombshell interview, the couple also stated they had secretly wed ahead of the royal wedding in 2018, a claim that was later denied by the Church of England.

“Seventeen different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. I don’t understand why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth,” Morgan told Carlson. “There are so many ridiculous whoppers in this interview that frankly, in the end, saying I would believe her would be like saying I believe Pinocchio. Why would I?”

“It’s not really about Meghan Markle — she’s a delusional duchess who wants to make millions off the royals while trashing family,” Morgan added. “It’s really about free speech.”

Morgan also trashed the claim made by Meghan that her son Archie did not get security for being a mixed-race child. It is also the reason that he reportedly did not earn the title of a Prince.

“It’s not just a sense of her lived experience being untrue, it is factually incorrect,” Morgan stressed. “That boy was never going to be a prince until Prince Charles, Harry’s father, becomes king on the death of the queen.

“So for Meghan Markle to try and create a story that says that the decision to not make Archie the title of prince was based on his skin colour is a lie.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Morgan quit ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ after a probe was launched into his on-air comments where he questioned the authenticity of Meghan’s interview with Winfrey. He also stormed off the sets of the show during a live session after his comments on Meghan were called into question by a colleague.