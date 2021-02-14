Phoebe Waller-Bridge Image Credit: AFP

Phoebe Waller-Bridge of ‘Fleabag’ fame and actor Donald Glover will star in the Amazon series reboot of ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’.

According to reports, the pair will re-imagine the hit roles of the married assassins who are assigned to kill each other. The roles were made iconic by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in their 2005 American action comedy.

Waller-Bridge and ‘Atlanta’ star Glover will also serve as executive producers of the series, which will be released next year.

Donald Glover Image Credit: AP

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, confirmed the casting decision to The Guardian. “Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world ... It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team. ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own,” she said.

Executive producers Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer said they jumped at the chance of having Glover and Waller-Bridge on board in a joint statement to The Guardian.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 'Mr & Mrs Smith' Image Credit: GN Archive