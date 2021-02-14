Phoebe Waller-Bridge of ‘Fleabag’ fame and actor Donald Glover will star in the Amazon series reboot of ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’.
According to reports, the pair will re-imagine the hit roles of the married assassins who are assigned to kill each other. The roles were made iconic by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in their 2005 American action comedy.
Waller-Bridge and ‘Atlanta’ star Glover will also serve as executive producers of the series, which will be released next year.
Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, confirmed the casting decision to The Guardian. “Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world ... It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team. ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own,” she said.
Executive producers Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer said they jumped at the chance of having Glover and Waller-Bridge on board in a joint statement to The Guardian.
“Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on ‘Guava Island’, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’, we jumped at the chance to get going right away. Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film,” the statement read.