Model Paris Jackson, daughter of late pop legend Michael Jackson, is seeking treatment to improve her “emotional health”.
“After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional health,” People quoted a source as saying.
“She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalised and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her,” added the source.
Through the years, Jackson has been open about her battle with depression and anxiety.
In 2013, she was hospitalised after attempting suicide. Jackson later admitted during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017 that she had attempted suicide a number of times.