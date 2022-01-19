It appears Paris Hilton’s culinary talents did not sit well with fans, despite support from her famous friends, including reality TV queen Kim Kardashian.
According to Deadline, Hilton’s ‘Cooking With Paris’ reality series will not be returning to Netflix for a second season.
The six-episode series, which premiered in August and even managed to crack Netflix’s daily Top 10 rankings, simply didn’t cut it with fans. The series saw Hilton whip up mains and sweet delicacies in her kitchen with the help of guests that included Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Nikki Glaser and her own family, mother Kathy and sister Nicky Hilton.
The heiress would usually succeed in cooking it up in her kitchen, but in a haphazard and sometimes bizarre fashion that saw her whip out a diamond-encrusted spatula to flip burgers, while wearing designer digs to her two-person party.
However, Hilton doesn’t appear too upset by the news as she’s busy promoting her ‘Honeymoon Series’ on her Instagram, which included a trip to Dubai where she hung out at one of the properties on The Palm Jumeirah, while spending evenings in the desert riding camels and giving fans tips on how to position oneself when perched atop the animal.
Hilton and her husband Carter Reum got married at an extravagant celebration on November 11 last year at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air estate. The ceremony was attended by celebrities such Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul and Bebe Rexha. Hilton and Reum’s extended honeymoon has seen them travel to the Maldives, Bora Bora and the British Virgin Islands as well, with videos of their escapades posted on her YouTube channel.
She also has her other reality show, ‘Paris in Love’, which airs in the US on Peacock TV.