For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Relive all the action as it happened ...

Deaf drama 'CODA' wins Oscar for best picture

After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama "CODA,'' best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood's top award to a streaming service for the first time.

Sian Heder's "CODA,'' which first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in winter 2021, started out as an underdog but gradually emerged as the Oscars' feel-good favorite.

It also had one very deep-pocketed backer in Apple TV", which scored its first best picture Academy Award on Sunday, less than three years after launching the service. It also handed another near-miss defeat to Netflix, the veteran streamer that for years has tried vainly to score best picture.

List of 2022 Oscar winners ★ Best picture: "CODA"



★ Best actor: Will Smith, "King Richard"



★ Best actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"



★ Documentary feature: "Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"



★ Original song: "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die," music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell



★ Best director: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"



★ Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"



★ Best international film: "Drive My Car," Japan



★ Costume design: "Cruella"



★ Original screenplay: "Belfast"



★ Adapted screenplay: "CODA"



★ Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose



★ Cinematography: "Dune"



★ Visual Effects: "Dune"



★ Best animated feature: "Encanto"



★ Sound: "Dune"



★ Documentary (short subject): "The Queen of Basketball"



★ Best animated short film: "The Windshield Wiper"



★ Live action short: "The Long Goodbye"



★ Music (original score): "Dune"



★ Film editing: "Dune"



★ Production design: "Dune"



★ Makeup and hairstyling: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for ' The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Jessica Chastain won the Academy Award for best lead actress for her mascara-laden title role as the on-air preaching partner and wife of Christian televangelist Jim Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," chronicling the couple's rise and fall.

The Oscar triumph for Chastain, 45, virtually unrecognisable in heavy makeup as Tammy Faye Bakker, followed a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance and capped the third Academy Award nomination of her career.

Jessica Chastain accepts the Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Image Credit: AFP

Will Smith wins first Oscar for tenacious father in 'King Richard'

Will Smith won his first Academy Award on Sunday, capturing the best actor honor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the determined father who raised tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard."

Smith, 53, one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, had been nominated twice before, for 2001's "Ali" and 2006 movie "The Pursuit of Happyness."

This time, he depicted Richard Williams and his unconventional strategy for elevating his daughters from a municipal park in a hardscrabble Los Angeles neighborhood to Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Will Smith accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Image Credit: REUTERS

Jane Campion wins Oscar for best director

Jane Campion received the Academy Award for best director on Sunday for her gothic Western "The Power of the Dog," becoming the third woman in the Oscars' 94-year-old history to take home a prize in a field still dominated by men in Hollywood.

The New Zealand native joins Kathryn Bigelow and Chloe Zhao as the only women to have received the honor for directing.

Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shakes audience

Will Smith took great offence to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Oscars.

After Rock joked to Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock and slapped him. After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “Take my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth.”

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home.

Before that, the show had been running fairly smoothly.

US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

'Summer of Soul' wins best documentary

“Summer of Soul” has won best documentary at the Oscars.

Director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s chronicle of the music of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival took the trophy as expected at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

“I’m so happy right now, I could cry,” he said.

Questlove, drummer and bandleader of the Roots, crafted the film from new interviews and unseen footage of the widely forgotten festival that featured Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone and many other greats of gospel, R&B, rock `n’ roll and soul music.

He teared up when thinking of his dad, who has passed.

'CODA' wins best adapted screenplay

Sian Heder has won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for her script for “CODA.”

It’s the first Oscar for Heder, who adapted the script from the 2014 French film “La Famille Belier.”

Heder also directed the small coming-of-age film about the only hearing member in a family of deaf adults.

It’s also nominated for best picture.

For adapted screenplay, “CODA” beat out “The Power of the Dog,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Dune” and “Drive My Car.”

Earlier, Troy Kotsur has won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in “CODA.”

Kotsur became the second actor who is deaf to win an Academy Award. His “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin was the first when she won best actress for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.

Kenneth Branagh wins best original screenplay for 'Belfast'

Kenneth Branagh has won the best original screenplay Oscar for writing "Belfast."

It's the first career Oscar for the 61-year-old, who is also nominated Sunday for best director and, as a producer, for best picture.

Branagh's script about a working class family in 1970s Northern Ireland is based in part on his own youth in Belfast.

"This is an enormous tribute to my family," Branagh said.

Audience falls silent for Ukraine

For 30 seconds, the Oscars went silent for Ukraine.

A tribute that started with words from the Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis ended with the Academy Awards fading to black about midway through Sunday’s show from Los Angeles, with a plea for anyone watching to do whatever possible to send help to those in the war-torn nation.

“Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” Kunis said as she took the stage, part of her remarks to introduce Reba McIntyre’s performance of the Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.”

“Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience,” Kunis continued. “One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”

'Drive My Car' wins best international film

Japan’s “Drive My Car” has won the Oscar for best international feature.

Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, “Drive My Car” was directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who is also was nominated for co-writing the screenplay.

“Drive My Car” is also nominated for best picture.

It’s the fifth time a film from Japan has won the award, and the first time since 2008.

It beat out Italy’s “The Hand of God,” Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Denmark’s “Flee” and Bhutan’s “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.”

Troy Kotsur wins supporting actor Oscar for 'CODA'

Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to win an Oscar, taking the Academy Award on Sunday for best supporting actor for his role as a fisherman and father in family drama "CODA." Kotsur, 53, has worked for over three decades in theatre, television and film for both deaf and hearing audiences.

In "CODA," an acronym for "child of deaf adults," Kotsur plays Frank Rossi, the father of teenager Ruby who struggles to help her family's fishing business while pursuing her own aspirations in music.

The only other deaf person to win an Oscar was Kotsur's "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin. She won best actress for her role in 1986 romantic drama "Children of a Lesser God." Kotsur was born deaf and grew up in Arizona as the only non-hearing member of his family, attending the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf and a suburban high school in Mesa.

Most of Kotsur's credits come from the theater, with roles in "Of Mice and Men," "A Streetcar Named Desire" and a Broadway production of "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." He also appeared in an episode of "Star Wars" television series "The Mandalorian" and created a fictional sign language for the Tusken Raiders on the planet Tatooine.

Kotsur earned the supporting actor honor over Ciaran Hinds for "Belfast," J.K. Simmons for "Being the Ricardos" and Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons, both nominated for their roles in "The Power of the Dog.

'Encanto' wins best animated film Oscar

Disney's "Encanto," beloved for its sparkling magical realism and chart-topping earworms, scooped the Oscar for best animated feature on Sunday.

The hit film defeated a diverse field - Afghan refugee documentary "Flee," Pixar's Italy-set coming-of-age tale "Luca," futuristic family comedy "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" and Disney's fantasy adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon."

A scene from Disney's 'Encanto'.

Schumer, Sykes and Hall welcome Oscars back to Dolby Theatre

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall welcomed the Oscars back to the Dolby Theatre — a trio that Schumer joked was there “because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

The three appeared on stage following a brief intro from Serena and Venus Williams, along with a musical number from Beyonce filmed in Compton.

US actress and comedian Amy Schumer (L), US actress and comedian Wanda Sykes (C) and US actress Regina Hall speak onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

“We are here at the Oscars” began Hall.

“Where movie lovers unite to watch TV,” added Sykes.

They ran through a short monologue that included jabs at “Being the Ricardos” nominee J.K. Simmons, “House of Gucci” stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto — or “House of Random Accents,” as Sykes called it — and US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Among the jokes that landed best was one aimed at another awards show:

“You know what’s in the In Memoriam this year?” Schumer asked. “The Golden Globes.”

Ariana DeBose named best supporting actress for 'West Side Story'

Ariana DeBose won her first Academy Award on Sunday for her supporting role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical "West Side Story."

A relative newcomer to feature films, 31-year-old DeBose earned mainstream acclaim for her lively portrayal of Anita, an outspoken Puerto Rican woman who showcases her singing and dancing talents in the song "America."

She also won a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild award and British Academy Film Award for her performance.

North Carolina-born DeBose trained in dance and had roles in Broadway productions including "Hamilton" and "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" before appearing in the Netflix television musical "The Prom" as a cheerleader struggling to come out of the closet.

Ladies in red

Ariana DeBose is the frontrunner to take home an Oscar for best supporting actress for her turn as the sassy Anita in "West Side Story" - 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role - and she showed up to claim it in... trousers.

DeBose rocked a Valentino fire engine red fitted camisole and wide-leg trousers for her big night, accessorized with a sweeping cape hanging from her arms, winning instant praise on the internet for the daring look.

The colour was certainly a standout for the A-list: One of DeBose's fellow nominees, Kirsten Dunst, also rocked the red, in a strapless vintage Christian Lacroix dress with loads of delicate ruching.

Past Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, who stars in the best picture contender "CODA," wore a long-sleeved, high neck Monique Lhuillier crimson gown.

Serena and Venus Williams introduce Beyonce

Serena Williams and Venus Williams opened the Oscars by paying tribute to their hometown — and introducing Beyonce.

It was the start of what might be a very big night for the Williams family.

US tennis player Serena Williams attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

“King Richard” — the story of how the Williams sisters father, Richard Williams, devised a plan that saw his daughters rise from Compton, California, to the top of the tennis world — was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Among those: Will Smith was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

Beyonce performed “Be Alive” — also Oscar-nominated — from tennis courts in Compton, a most fitting tribute to where the Williams sisters began their tribute to stardom.

“I want you to tell these people where we are,” Beyonce asked the performers with her.

“City of Compton,” they responded.

Serena Williams is the highest-earning women’s tennis player of all time, winning more than $94 million on the court. Venus Williams is second on that list, at around $42 million.

And among the lyrics: “The path was never paved with gold. We fought and built this on our own.”

Oscars televised gala kicks off in Hollywood with song from Beyonce

Megastar Beyonce kicked off the 94th Academy Awards with a performance of the nominated song from "King Richard," the tennis biopic that is among the top contenders at this year's Oscars gala.

US singer-songwriter Beyonce performs during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

"CODA," "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" are also among the frontrunning films at Tinseltown's biggest celebration, which saw A-listers grace the red carpet in their finest before the main event.

Shaq, Curry win Oscars for 'Queen of Basketball' documentary

The story of Lusia Harris only gets better: It’s now won an Oscar.

And just like his longtime Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant did four years ago in another category, Shaquille O’Neal can say he’s an Oscar winner, as well.

“The Queen of Basketball” — with a pair of basketball legends in O’Neal and Stephen Curry among the executive producers and top promoters of the 22-minute film — won the Academy Award for short subject documentary Sunday.

It comes about two months after the death of Harris, who scored the first basket in Olympic women’s basketball history and was the first woman officially drafted by an NBA team. Ben Proudfoot directed the short, which educated even some ardent basketball fans on the story of the trailblazer.

“If there is anyone out there who doubts that there is an audience for female athletes and questions whether their stories are valuable or entertaining or important . let this Academy Award be the answer,” Proudfoot said at the award ceremony in Los Angeles.

Jessica Chastain cheers 'Tammy Faye' win

Jessica Chastain got to the Oscars early, for good reason. And she got to celebrate a win.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — the story of Tammy Faye Bakker — won the Oscar for best hair and makeup, one of the eight awards given during the pre-show while many top celebrities were still making their way down the red carpet.

Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Image Credit: AFP

Chastain, though, was a notable exception by taking her seat for the pre-show. And she got to give congratulatory and celebratory huge to the three winners — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh — as they took the stage.

“It was an incredible hair, makeup, prosthetic team that helped me,” Chastain later said on the ABC broadcast, appearing there after the Oscar was awarded. “Tammy Faye in our film goes through three different decades and she changed a lot throughout those decades, so they really helped me with that.”

Chastain is a best actress nominee for her portrayal of Bakker.

Dunst and Plemons on the red carpet

Early winners

Some early winners Sunday at the Academy Awards:

Sound: “Dune”

Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”

Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”

Live action short: “The Long Goodbye”

Music (original score): “Dune”

Film editing: “Dune”

Production design: “Dune”

Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Hans Zimmer wins best score for 'Dune'

Hans Zimmer has won his second Oscar, nearly 30 years after his first.

Zimmer won the Academy Award for best original score on Sunday night for his music from “Dune.”

He won his first Oscar in 1995 for the score of “The Lion King.”

The 64-year-old German had been nominated without a win nine times since.

He was not at the awards on Sunday. “Dune” has also won for best editing and sound.

The editing award went to Joe Walker, who joked about his kids and how it’s sometimes hard for them with his work. “You may not know this but the word ‘Oscar nominated’ can be used by a skilled 17 year old as an insult,” he said.

'Dune' wins first Oscar of the night, for sound

“Dune” has won the first Oscar of this year’s ceremony, taking home the sound award in a pre-telecast ceremony.

Inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony is unfolding virtually indistinguishable from the live broadcast. The winners of eight Oscars bestowed in the first hour will be weaved into the main broadcast.

But the unedited ceremony is only visible to those inside the theatre. Not even reporters in a nearby media center are able to watch the early Oscars being handed out.

Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa joked about the early winners not getting Billy Crystal or Chris Rock as hosts. “They’re getting us.”

Brolin walked out onto the stage and exclaimed “It’s full!” to start the show.

Meet the co-hosts

Jessica Chastain arrives for early awards

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” nominee Jessica Chastain arrived early to Sunday’s (early Monday UAE) Oscars to ensure she didn’t miss the presentation of some less-celebrated award.

The academy is experimenting with a staggered start this year, naming victors in eight categories during the hour before the show formally begins. Those presentations will then be edited down and woven into the broadcast, an effort to keep the show tight and boost declining ratings.

The new approach is rubbing many the wrong way. Some stars, including Chastain, have said they won’t do red carpet interviews if it means missing the presentation of awards like best hair and makeup, for which the artists of “Tammy Faye” are nominated.

“I’m here to see all the early categories because so often a lot of attention goes to the actors because people see our faces on screen,” Chastain said on the red carpet. “But the reality is there’s so many people that are involved in creating a performance and creating a film, and I need to acknowledge and admire each one of them.”

The other pre-show categories are: film editing, sound, original score, production design, live-action short, animated short and documentary short.

'Belfast' star brings mum to ceremony

The young star of “Belfast” brought a special date to the Oscars — his mum.

Eleven-year-old Jude Hill arrived with his mum Shauneen, posing for photos before the ceremony. He flashed two thumbs up as his mother, her arm around him, looked at him.

Irish actor Jude Hill and his mother Shauneen attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Hill plays Buddy in “Belfast,” a semi-autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh. It tells the story of 1969 Belfast from Buddy’s perspective during The Troubles, when neighborhoods were turned into war zones and children had to navigate how they were supposed to tell whether someone was Catholic or Protestant.

“Belfast” has earned seven Oscar nominations, including for Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds, who play Buddy’s grandparents.

03:11AM



Producer promises upbeat, respectful ceremony

The producer of the Academy Awards says Sunday’s show will strike a balance between being upbeat and fun, while also acknowledging the war in Ukraine.

Producer Will Packer says it’s difficult to put on a show while serious world events are unfolding, but he’s also trying to give people a diversion.

“In the midst of the revelry and the fun, we will acknowledge it and then we’re going to try to make sure that we give people who are in tough situations there and around the world something to look at, a release, something that’s upbeat and fun,” Packer told The Associated Press ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Packer also addressed the film academy’s controversial decision to award eight Oscars ahead of the live telecast and weave them into the broadcast.

“We’re going to treat all the honorees with an amazing amount of respect. That’s what we do,” Packer said.

Dozens of nominees are already on the Oscars red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Best original song nominee Diane Warren wore a ribbon supporting Ukrainian refugees as part of her outfit.

What has changed?

Los Angeles: For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards is on OSN Movies in the UAE, starting in the early hours of Monday. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.

It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.

It won’t be easy. The film industry recovered significantly from the pandemic in 2021, but despite one of the biggest hits in years in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the rebound has been fitful. The global movie industry sold about half the tickets last year as it did two years ago, $21.3 billion in 2021 compared to $42.3 billion in 2019, according to the Motion Picture Association. Hollywood pushed more of its top films directly into homes than ever before” half of this year’s 10 best-picture nominees were streamed at or very near release. Even the film academy shifted entirely to a streaming platform for voters, rather than DVD screeners.

Then there are the challenges of commanding worldwide attention for a night of Hollywood self-congratulation after two years of pandemic and while Russia’s war ravages Ukraine. Packer has said the war in Ukraine will be respectfully acknowledged during the broadcast.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s gothic western, comes in with a leading 12 nominations and a good chance of snagging the top award. But all the momentum is with Sian Heder’s deaf family drama “CODA,” which, despite boasting just three nods, is considered the favorite. A win would be a triumph for Apple TV”, which acquired the movie out of the Sundance Film Festival last year and has spent big promoting it to academy members.

But expect the most awards on the night to go to “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping science fiction epic. It’s the odds-on-favorite to clean up in the technical categories.