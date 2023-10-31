‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joe Russo took a jab at filmmaker Martin Scorsese after the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ director expressed his disdain for Marvel films.
Russo made a TikTok reaction video that has now gone viral. In the original clip, Martin is seen asking his dog named Oscar to “show me sadness.” Russo stitched the video and introduced his own dog whom he called “Box Office,” touting the results of Marvel films and motivating moviegoers to go to the theatre. “His (dog) is named Oscar … that’s really cute … (meet) Box Office,” Russo says in the video that he also shared on Instagram.
Scorsese had weighed in on the transformation at the box office following the success of films based on comic books, reports Deadline.
“The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture,” Scorsese told GQ.
“Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those — that’s what movies are.”
Scorsese continued, “They already think that. Which means that we have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves.”
“And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides. Hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true, because we’ve got to save cinema.”