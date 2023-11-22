The cast of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ had a reunion and we know about this, thanks to Robert Downey Jr updates on Instagram.
Downey Jr, who played Admiral Lewis Strauss in the movie, shared a couple of photos from the reunion, which included the titular actor, Cillian Murphy, and Emily Blunt, who played Oppenheimer's wife. He wrote, “Had a blast reuniting with my Oppenhomies over the weekend. Btw, our little “epic” is now available on 4K, Blu-ray and Digital FYVP (for your viewing pleasure) today."
The superstar's post was soon flooded with comments from thrilled fans. We particularly loved this one: “Love you 3000.”
‘Oppenheimer’ is a biopic of Robert J Oppenheimer, the brain behind the world's first atomic bomb.