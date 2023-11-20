On Sunday, the actress-singer announced the exciting news by pointing to her growing baby bump while performing on stage for the Corona Capital Festival, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Speaking to the crowd, Suki said: "I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on." The singer then pointed at her belly and flapped open her coat to show off her baby bump. "I’m not sure if it’s working," she said.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Suki and Robert have been linked since 2018. The couple have kept their relationship on the down low but have made several red carpet appearances together. They made their first public appearance on the red carpet for the Dior Men's Fall 2023 in Egypt at the end of last year.

They walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. The couple are also constantly pictured hanging out and going on walks together.

Suki previously opened up about her relationship with the 'Batman' actor during a chat with The Sunday Times. She admitted to being over the moon when his name showed up on her phone. "I’m shocked that I've been so happy with someone for nearly five years,"

Suki revealed. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him"