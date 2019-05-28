Actor is known for spilling the beans about plot points

Tom Holland is infamous for giving out spoilers, and the actor, once again gave away a major plot point from his forthcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ at an event in Bali, Indonesia.

At a press event on Monday, the actor got on the stage determined not to give away any spoilers, as he said: “What can I say without ruining it?”.

When asked about actor Jake Gyllenhaal entering the franchise as Mysterio, Holland ended up spilling a secret from the plot.

“Mysterio is my new best friend in the movie. We fight together to fight these creatures... Because when Thanos snaps his fingers, these creatures come from other dimensions,” explained Holland, before realising that he had said a lot.

He looked shocked and said “oh” as the crowd’s cheer grew stronger.

It was known that the Jon Watts film follows the aftermath of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The trailer shows how Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark.

But with the new detail that has emerged, it has become clear that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has a heavy influence on its narrative.

Thanos’ snap, which Holland was referring to, wiped off half the universe’s population, including several beloved superheroes in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

It continued with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with those superheroes being brought back.

Over the years, Holland has earned the reputation of the worst secret keeper as he has let out spoilers on several occasions. He famously revealed there would be two ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequels before the studio had announced them.

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ in 2016. Holland got his first solo movie with ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, and will return as the superhero with his second solo movie ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

Talking about the film, Holland said: “It is much bigger than the first film. There is so much more action, and [is] funnier. It is going to be such a fun movie and you guys will love it. I can’t wait to show it to you.”

“I love playing Peter Parker because he has taught me so much about being a good person,” he added.