Like a scene out of a movie, Hollywood actress Olivia Wilde was served with child custody documents while on stage at CinemaCon, an annual gathering of theatre owners.
The legal papers were filed by her ex-fiance, actor Jason Sudeikis, whom she shares two children with.
“This is for me, right?” Wilde asked when a woman slipped a manila envelope marked ‘Personal and Confidential’ onto the stage during the actress and director’s presentation about her upcoming psychological thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.
“Very mysterious. I’m going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script?” Wilde said.
According to reports, she opened the envelope, looked at its contents and said, “OK, got it. Thank you,” before quickly getting back to the job at hand.
Pictures showed the ‘The Lazarus Effect’ continuing her presentation while holding the envelope.
At the time, no one knew what the contents of the documents were. However, it was revealed on Wednesday that it was regarding Wilde and Sudeikis’ kids.
However, it seems like the ‘Ted Lasso’ actor didn’t mean for it do play out in such a public way.
“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis,” a source told Variety. “Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”
Wilde and Sudeikis started dating in 2011, before getting engaged in January 2013. They then welcomed son Otis and daughter Daisy. The couple called it quits in November 2020.
Wilde is currently dating singer Harry Styles, a star of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.