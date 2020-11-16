Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’. Image Credit: Supplied

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman feels it will be hard for her to top the experience of shooting for the web series ‘The Crown’.

“As an actor, I am excited to play other roles but I have enjoyed this job so much and I will miss sitting with and laughing with everyone on set. We really were having the time of our lives, and that group of people will be a very hard act to follow,” Colman said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

“Balmoral is where the Windsor family properly gets to escape, enjoy the outdoors and do what they really love. And actually, I think we all enjoyed our weeks filming in Scotland more than any others,” Colman said.

“It was so breathtakingly beautiful, so friendly. Filming outside by those lochs and on those hills was thrilling. I normally start to fade by 3pm but there I never had that feeling. I loved it. I loved the dogs and the Land Rovers. And who knew a silk headscarf actually does keep your ears warm?” she added.

She also praised her make-up artist for the “joy” she brought every day on set.