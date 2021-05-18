Days after Nick Jonas had to be rushed to the hospital after an accident on set on Saturday, he has explained what happened and how he’s doing.
“I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright,” Jonas, 28, said on ‘The Voice’. “[I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises.”
The ‘Jealous’ singer is a coach on the reality TV show and was well enough to return to work on Monday after the incident.
“I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don’t make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh,” Jonas added, referring to singer Blake Shelton, who is also a coach on the show.
“You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show,” Shelton quipped.
This season of the ‘The Voice’ will be Jonas’ last before his spot is filled in by singer Ariana Grande (who just got married!).
It’s still unclear which project Jonas was shooting for when he had his fall.
Meanwhile, his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been busy in London filming for her next project. Despite being apart, the couple have been using their influence to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India.