Virgin River
Virgin River Image Credit: Instagram/VirginRiver
Calling all ‘Virgin River’ fans. The third season of the highly-anticipated romantic drama will roll out on July 9 and you can then learn what happened to Jack and Mel.

The feel-good, escapist series based on Roybn Carr’s book series by the same name featuring a clutch of gorgeous actors including Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton. The comforting series with a glossy rural touch chronicles a young nurse Mel who moves from Los Angeles to an idyllic town in Northern Carolina as a nurse-midwife for a fresh start. But sparks fly when she meets the local bar owner Jack and former marine (Henderson).

“Expect a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance in a twist-packed season that’ll keep fans on the edge of their seats,” proclaimed the third season teaser. The third season will have ten episodes.

The series, famously dubbed as ‘Dawson’s Creek for broken grown ups by The Guardian, is popular for its warm and fuzzy feel. The show was considered a welcome respite as it had limited violence and grim characters.

According to reports, new characters including Jack’s sister Brie played by Zibby Allen will have a strong role in the new season.