After teasing fans with a mysterious event to come this summer, streaming giant Netflix and video game developer CD Projekt Red have announced the first ever WitcherCon.
The two companies will come together for the first time to celebrate all things ‘Witcher’ on July 9 at 1pm EST.
On social media, CD Projekt Red stated, “A pairing more powerful than silver and steel: [Netflix] and [CD PROJEKT RED] are so excited to celebrate our Witcher family and bring you the very first [WitcherCon] on July 9!”
The event will be viewable on both Twitch and YouTube. Netflix and CD Projekt Red have teased that WitcherCon will feature a number of panels highlighting both the developers of the video game series as well as the talents behind the hit Netflix adaptation.
According to CBR, the event also promises several major announcements for projects across the franchise, deep dives into the ‘Witcher’ mythos and a look into CD Projekt Red’s upcoming mobile game, ‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’.
Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Season one is now available on Netflix. The streamer also dropped a brief intro to Allan’s Ciri on its social media pages.