‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are now parents to a baby girl.
Malik announced her arrival on his social media accounts, writing: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote. "(T)o try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding"
Twenty-five-year-old Hadid had confirmed her pregnancy with long-time partner Malik, 27, back in April.
The former One Direction member is clearly feeling a bit overwhelmed. He wrote: "Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."