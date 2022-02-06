‘Moonfall’ director Roland Emmerich thinks superhero and ‘Star Wars’ films are ruining the industry.
The filmmaker joined a growing chorus of critics in Hollywood who have lambasted the state of the movie business because these types of movies exist.
While talking about his newest disaster film with Deadline, Emmerich took such productions to task. “Because naturally, Marvel and DC Comics and Star Wars have pretty much taken over. It’s ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore,” he said.
Emmerich claims to be all about originality and believes that only Christopher Nolan is making bold choices when it comes to filmmaking.
“You should make bold new movies, you know? And I think, actually, Christopher Nolan is the master of that. He is someone who can make movies about whatever he wants,” he said.
“I have it a little bit harder, but I still have a big enough name, especially when it’s a disaster or has some sort of disaster theme.”
He’s made a name for himself directing several big budget films like ‘Independence Day’ and its sequel ‘Resurgence’, ‘The Day After Tomorrow’, ‘2012’, and ‘10,000 BC’.
‘Moonfall’ is his latest venture which stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, Michael Pena, John Bradley, Donald Sutherland and is out in UAE cinemas.