Actress Mindy Kaling says actor BJ Novak is godfather to her 16-month-old daughter.
Kaling and Novak met while working together on TV show ‘The Office’ and even dated for a while. The actress and writer, 39, had daughter Katherine Swati in December 2017. She has not revealed who the father is.
“The truth is that BJ is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter,” Kaling told Good Housekeeping.
“He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her,” she added.