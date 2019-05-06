Actress Mindy Kaling attends the 2019 Hulu annual Upfront Presentation at Scarpetta on May 1, 2019, in New York City. / AFP / Angela Weiss Image Credit: AFP

Actress Mindy Kaling says actor BJ Novak is godfather to her 16-month-old daughter.

Kaling and Novak met while working together on TV show ‘The Office’ and even dated for a while. The actress and writer, 39, had daughter Katherine Swati in December 2017. She has not revealed who the father is.

“The truth is that BJ is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter,” Kaling told Good Housekeeping.