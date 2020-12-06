Actress Milla Jovovich. Image Credit: REUTERS

‘Resident Evil’ star Milla Jovovich has been acting and modelling since she was 10 and says she would be happy seeing her children take up acting.

In fact, her daughter Ever Gabo Anderson has already starred in three films. Ever, 13, has featured alongside Jovovich in ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’, and has also appeared in the upcoming films ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Peter Pan’.

It was a family affair of sorts on the set of the 2016 release, ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’, since the film was directed by Jovovich’s husband, British filmmaker Paul WS Anderson.

“It was amazing. To see your children following in your footsteps, it is incredible. There is nothing better in one sense and it is scary in another,” Jovovich told Stellar magazine.

She is clearly impressed with Ever’s talent. “She is such a natural talent that all I can do is do whatever I can, to support her and help her make her dreams come true. When I saw how well she did in the movie and how professional she was on set, and just more than anything how much she enjoyed the experience, it made me really happy,” said the actress.