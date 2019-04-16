Image Credit:

Actress Michelle Yeoh has been roped in to play a scientist named Karina Mogue in James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels.

“Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the ‘Avatar’ sequels,” Cameron tweeted.

Yeoh has enjoyed a long career and starred in Ang Lee’s groundbreaking martial arts film ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ in 2000, and was recently seen on the big screen in the hit romantic comedy ‘Crazy Rich Asians’.

She is also set to lead her own ‘Star Trek Discovery’ spinoff, reprising her role as Captain Philippa Georgiou.

Yeoh previously starred in the James Bond film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Danny Boyle’s ‘Sunshine’.