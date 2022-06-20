Supporters of Meghan Markle have defended the Duchess of Sussex after a report claiming that she was investigated by some members of Buckingham Palace for allegedly bullying a staff member was leaked.
According to the report, Meghan was responsible for bullying two senior staff members of Buckingham Palace when she was a member of the Royal Family, according to a report in Deadline. Soon after the report got leaked, the ‘policies and procedures’ of the Palace were changed in regard to the treatment of the staff.
The Sunday Times of London published details claiming they’d been told by sources with direct knowledge that the investigation launched last March into allegations that the Duchess had bullied her Kensington Palace workers has wrapped. The daily also said the report has resulted in changes to the “policies and procedures” governing treatment of staff for the monarchy.
The findings of the alleged bullying report by an independent law firm have not been released, which has led to accusations that the report was “buried” by Meghan supporters who took to Twitter to defend the Duchess.
“Why is that Meghan Markle has never been accused of such behaviour until she worked for the Royalfamilylied. Absolutely everyone who has met her & worked with her says she is the kindest and most considerate person...” wrote one Twitter user.
Reports cited a spokesperson for Meghan denying all claims of bullying, adding she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex left Buckingham Palace on February 19, 2021, and moved to the US. Both have signed deals with online streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify over the past year.
Although Meghan and Harry have not produced much content, Netflix recently dropped the title of an animated series ‘Pearls’, still in the making which was created by Meghan.