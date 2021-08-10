The countdown begins. Fans have been treated to yet another promotional poster for the highly-anticipated sci-fi film ‘Dune’ ahead of its fautumn release.
The new poster featuring the principle characters of the movie, was simply captioned, “It begins.”
Featured prominently on the poster are characters Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and his parents (Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac), along with Chani (Zendaya), Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), Stilgar (Javier Bardem), Gurney Hallek (Josh Brolin), and Liet Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster).
Adapted from the groundbreaking 1965 science-fiction novel from the mind of Frank Herbert, ‘Dune’ is the second attempt at adapting the work for the big screen. The first much-derided attempt was made by David Lynch in 1984, and starred Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides.
Director Denis Villeneuve’s film is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the work.
‘Dune’ was originally supposed to open in November 2020 before Warner Bro. switched up the release plan several times. According to IndieWire, reports emerged that Legendary, which financed 75 per cent of the film’s budget, was battling the studio over the switch to a hybrid streaming release plan on HBO Max.
Villeneuve also recently wrote in an essay slamming Warner Bros’ decision and that moving ‘Dune’ to streaming could kill his desired franchise.
“There is absolutely no love for cinema, nor for the audience here,” Villeneuve said of the HBO Max decision. “It is all about the survival of a telecom mammoth, one that is currently bearing an astronomical debt of more than $150 billion. Therefore, even though ‘Dune’ is about cinema and audiences, AT&T is about its own survival on Wall Street. With HBO Max’s launch a failure thus far, AT&T decided to sacrifice Warner Bros.’ entire 2021 slate in a desperate attempt to grab the audience’s attention.”
‘Dune’, releasing worldwide on October 22, also stars Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, David Dastmalchian and Charlotte Rampling.