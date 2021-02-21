Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have introduced their young son to the world, revealing his name as August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.
The baby, who is the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II, was born February 9 at London’s Portland Hospital. The proud parents made their announcement on Princess Eugenie’s official Instagram.
“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you,” the post read, accompanied by three images that were taken by the couple’s midwife.
“Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy,” the post further read.
The newborn’s middle name is an obvious ode to his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, 99, who is currently in a London hospital after he fell ill last week.
Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and a granddaughter of the queen. Her son is 11th in line to the throne and is the first grandchild for Eugenie’s parents.
Eugenie married 35-year-old Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. It was a star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in attendance.