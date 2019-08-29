He will be a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication

In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, executive producer Matthew McConaughey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "True Detective" season 3 at the Directors Guild of America. Image Credit: AP

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has been hired as a professor at the University of Texas, and will be teaching students about taking a film project from script to screen.

He will teach this autumn in the university’s Department of Radio-Television-Film.

McConaughey will be a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication, where he has taught as a visiting instructor since 2015, including teaching a class on film production with faculty member and director Scott Rice, reports Washington Post.

According to Jay Bernhardt, dean of the communication college, the class has been conceived and designed by McConaughey.

It involves “walking through an entire motion picture from the first draft of the script to post-production and release”.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school,” McConaughey said.

“Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them. Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art — no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus,” he added.

McConaughey has acted in more than 50 movies, including ‘A Time to Kill’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘Dazed and Confused’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’.