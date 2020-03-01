The band performed at the Chilean Music Festival and was widely criticised for their set

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 Image Credit: AP

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine owning his lacklustre performance at a huge music festival in Chile has said that he acted unprofessionally and apologised to everyone in the crowd.

According to USA Today, on Thursday night, Maroon 5 performed at the Chilean Music Festival and was widely criticised for their set which was also broadcast live on TV.

On Friday, Levine took to his Instagram and admitted to not giving fans the concert they expected as well as apologised for his behaviour during the live concert.

According to Levine, his negative attitude was due to frustration with how he sounded: “There were some things holding me back sonically last night, and I let them get to me, and it impacted how I was behaving on stage which was unprofessional, and I apologise for that.”