Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has addressed the allegations of infidelity that were made by a woman on TikTok who said she was his mistress.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh said that she had an affair with Levine, who is married to model Behati Prinsloo.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine wrote in an Instagram Story. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Stroh had claimed in the now-viral video, that Levine and her dated for around a year and he even asked her if he could name his third child with Prinsloo after her.

“He said, ‘Ok, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner,’” Stroh had said, showing the alleged messages on Instagram.

Levine and Prinsloo have been married for eight years and recently announced that they’ll soon welcome their third child together.

In his apology, the singer added that: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”