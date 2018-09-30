Former US President Barack Obama’s elder daughter Malia Obama has made her musical debut by appearing in her first rock video Walking on Air.

In the video, the 20-year-old can be seen wearing a knit cap and an over-sized sweater, playing a harmonica and bopping around the tune, reports USA Today.

The video is produced by a Harvard-based indie-rock band called the New Dakotas.

Malia Obama in music video of ‘Walking on Air’.

This is not Malia’s first appearance in showbiz, during her gap year after high school and before Harvard, where both her parents attended law school, she worked as an intern on HBO’s Girls, and at movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s film company (now closed, bankrupt and sold in the wake of sex-crime charges against him).

Also, earlier in August, Barack and wife Michelle Obama officially sealed a deal with Netflix to produce television shows and films for the streaming service.