Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who broke out in Netflix’s coming-of-age series 'Never Have I Ever' has landed her first film role, with 'The Netherfield Girls', a romantic comedy from Netflix.
The young Tamil-Canadian star rose to fame overnight after being plucked out of 15,000 actresses by show creator Mindy Kaling for the lead role of Devi in 'Never Have I Ever'.
'The Netherfield Girls' marks Ramakrishnan's second project with the streamer. Ramakrishnan will play the lead role of Lizzie Bennet in the film, the protagonist of Jane Austen's classic novel who eventually discovers the man she thinks is Mr Wrong is in fact Mr Right.
'The Netherfield Girls' is described as a "fresh and contemporary" take on 'Pride and Prejudice' in the vein of teen comedies like 'Easy A' and '10 Things I Hate About You'.
Temple Hill Entertainment is producing 'The Netherfield Girls', which was sold to Netflix. A release date has not been announced. Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan is set to reprise her role of Devi in the second season of 'Never Have I Ever', slated to start streaming in July.
The 19-year-young star gained fame with her emotional performance in the comedy drama which deals with grief, teen romance and friendship.