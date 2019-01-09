It is a typically Lohan origin story, one where she yet again manages to snatch a modicum of victory from seemingly undeniable defeat. And yet it is slightly let down by the fact that Lohan Beach House looks legitimately hellish. It is a place that courts the world’s most obnoxious percentile of wealthy, do-nothing trash, and does its best to attend to their whims. You or I would instantly lose the will within a second of arriving there. We would hear the words “bottle service” and start eating sand just to end the misery. And yet people arrive there in their droves, hoping to catch a glimpse of the woman they love from the second worst ‘Herbie’ film.