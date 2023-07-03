Hollwyood actress Lindsay Lohan, who is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, shared a picture of herself as she turned 37.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Mean Girls' actress posted a close-up picture of herself wearing a white T-shirt, with her hair down. "Thank you so much for all of the wonderful birthday wishes!" she wrote. "Feeling blessed!"
Her younger brother, Dakota Lohan, also paid tribute to her on her birthday by sharing a photo of them twinning in black at Saint Laurent's show during Paris Fashion Week in 2018. "Love you beyond words. Happy birthday, and I'll see you in 2 weeks @lindsaylohan," he wrote below the photo on his Instagram Story, as reported by People.
Dakota, 27, also commented on Lindsay's Instagram post, writing: "Maaaa best friend. Love you."
The actress, who resides in Dubai with husband Bader Shammas, announced her pregnancy in March.
The actress shared her baby news on Instagram on March 14. In April, shortly after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, she unveiled her baby bump on Instagram and celebrated the upcoming arrival with a baby shower in her hometown of New York, surrounded by family and friends.