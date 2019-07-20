Lin-Manuel Miranda says he said yes to being in the adaptation of ‘His Dark Materials’ before he even knew what part he was being offered.
Miranda plays Lee Scoresby, a cowboy who flies hot air balloons and gets into bar fights, although he says he would have sharpened pencils to be part of the production.
He and his fellow castmates James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson debuted a trailer for the HBO and BBC series based on the Philip Pullman novels on Thursday evening at Comic-Con in San Diego.
The books hold a special place in Miranda’s heart. He says he and his wife read them together when they first started dating. He also likened filming to being at summer camp.
HBO has yet to set a premiere date for the series.
(L-R) Actors Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and James McAvoy speak during the "His Dark Materials" panel in Hall H during Comic Con in San Diego, California on July 18, 2019. / AFP / Chris Delmas
Image Credit: AFP
Lin-Manuel Miranda, left, and James McAvoy participate in the "His Dark Materials" panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you.
Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.