SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: (L-R) Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and James McAvoy speak at the "His Dark Materials" panel and Q&A during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Lin-Manuel Miranda says he said yes to being in the adaptation of ‘His Dark Materials’ before he even knew what part he was being offered.

Miranda plays Lee Scoresby, a cowboy who flies hot air balloons and gets into bar fights, although he says he would have sharpened pencils to be part of the production.

He and his fellow castmates James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson debuted a trailer for the HBO and BBC series based on the Philip Pullman novels on Thursday evening at Comic-Con in San Diego.

The books hold a special place in Miranda’s heart. He says he and his wife read them together when they first started dating. He also likened filming to being at summer camp.

HBO has yet to set a premiere date for the series.