Oh please! Let’s be clear: internalised misogyny is a very real phenomenon. As women, we are encouraged to loathe ourselves and look suspiciously on each other. Internalised misogyny is something we could all do with talking more about. But you can’t blame all your mistakes on the patriarchy. You can’t slander a woman, spin the situation into PR for yourself, use it as evidence of how you have grown and matured, and then blame the dominant male agenda. You have to take some responsibility for what you did wrong — and taking meaningful responsibility seems something Dunham is incapable of doing.