Staff can be seen sneakily recording as the veteran actor struggles

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor greets media as he arrives for the song launch of film '102 Not Out' in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 19, 2018. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on 4 May 2018. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Image Credit: AP

A leaked video of late actor Rishi Kapoor during his last hours in the ICU has enraged many Bollywood celebrities.

In the video, ICU staff can be seen sneakily recording as the veteran actor struggles.

Several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Karan Wahi and Mini Mathur called out the hospital for staff negligence.

Without mentioning the particular leaked video, Arjun wrote: “The choice is not to post something is sometimes as important as to be the first to post something. Images have a lot of power lest we forget. Sometimes humanity and empathy must prevail over being first to embrace use of sly voyeuristic material presented to you.”

Actor Wahi admitted that he too saw the video and decided to delete it immediately, rather than share it among others as he found it disturbing.

Wahi said: “There’s a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital just before he passed. I saw it. And think it’s a gross violation of his privacy. If you receive it, delete it rather than forward it further.”

He added: “Actors are also human beings. Please do not forward or post them just to be the first one. Have some respect.”

Mathur urged people to “stop the insensitivity”.

She tweeted: “Just came across a disgusting, completely invasive video of Rishi sir on WhatsApp in hospital actually titled ‘last video of RK’ obviously shot by a hospital staff member. I know humanity is at sea at the moment but can we PLEASE STOP THIS INSENSITIVITY and not be party to Mathur?”

Mini also tagged Mumbai Police to take strict actions against the offender.

“If you see a video like this on any group can you please insist that it’s taken down??? Can we stop this vicarious celeb goggling even when they are indisposed and unaware? It should be a legal offence @MumbaiPolice and met with the strictest action,” Mini added.