Basketball player Lamar Odom was so high once that he threatened to kill his then wife Khloe Kardashian.
According to Radar Online, Odom chronicled the incident in his upcoming memoir, ‘Darkness to Light’.
He said that it happened when he began hallucinating due to cocaine and ecstasy, prompting Kardashian to call his friends for help.
Things got worse after his friends left as Odom remembered being so angry he “forcefully” grabbed Kardashian and yelled: “What the [expletive] are you doing?”
He continued screaming at her: “You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll [expletive] kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!”
The athlete began “swinging and ripping out the drywall” after that, detailing: “Before I was done there were dozens of gaping holes in the walls. The golf club was bent in half.”