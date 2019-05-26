Khloe Kardashian Odom y Lamar Odom del programa “Keeping Up With The Kardashians" en la conferencia del canal E! en Nueva York en una fotografía del 30 de abril de 2012. Khloe Kardashian y la tía de Lamar Odom agradecieron a los admiradores el apoyo mientras el exastro de la NBA sigue hospitalizado tras ser hallado inconsciente el martes en un burdel de Nevada. (Foto AP/Evan Agostini, archivo) Image Credit: AP

Basketball player Lamar Odom was so high once that he threatened to kill his then wife Khloe Kardashian.

According to Radar Online, Odom chronicled the incident in his upcoming memoir, ‘Darkness to Light’.

He said that it happened when he began hallucinating due to cocaine and ecstasy, prompting Kardashian to call his friends for help.

Things got worse after his friends left as Odom remembered being so angry he “forcefully” grabbed Kardashian and yelled: “What the [expletive] are you doing?”

He continued screaming at her: “You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll [expletive] kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!”