FILE PHOTO: Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is set to launch a skincare range with make-up free campaign, and boasts it’s “vegan and cruelty free”.

The “self-made billionaire” already has a successful make-up company called Kylie Cosmetics. And now Jenner has revealed she is expanding her billion-dollar empire with a skincare line — called Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur announced the news on Instagram on Friday morning with a make-up free photo of herself with glowing skin. Kylie Skin launches on May 22, reports Daily Mail.

“KYLIE [expletive] SKIN! wow. Skincare and make-up go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing,” wrote Jenner.

The mother-of-one continued: “Building my make-up line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!”

“Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfilment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are. I got the best of the best for you guys,” she added.