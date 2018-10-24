Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is being sued by a cosmetic company.

Sheree Cosmetics says Jenner and her company, Kylie Cosmetics, reportedly stole the phrase ‘Born to Sparkle’ from its own make-up line.

In documents, the company claims it has its own ‘Born to Sparkle’ collection but Jenner started making a Born to Sparkle eyeshadow with similar colours and packaging.

Jenner’s birthday collection features lip glosses, lipsticks, lip liners and glitter eyeshadows, and it launched on August 6. The Born to Sparkle eyeshadow was part of that line.

Sheree Cosmetics says it filed for a trademark on August 30, 2018, and is suing for unspecified damages.