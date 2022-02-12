Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The baby boy is named Wolf Webster.
The reality TV star and beauty mogul gave birth on February 2 and made the announcement of the new arrival on February 6 with a picture of the baby’s hand and a caption that had the date “2/2/22” and a blue heart emoji.
She announced her son’s name on February 11 in a similar simple fashion — posting the name on her Instagram Story and a white heart emoji and nothing else.
The 24-year-old Jenner hasn’t shared full pictures of her newest bundle of joy yet.
The beauty mogul first announced that she was pregnant for the second time in September 2021, making the big reveal on social media with a video that starts of with her holding her positive pregnancy test and showing it to her boyfriend Scott, who gives her a big hug.
Jenner and 30-year-old Scott (real name Jacques Webster) welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, on February 1, 2018.