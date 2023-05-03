In another K-celebrity couple announcement, South Korean actor Yoon Bak reportedly revealed his marriage plan. The star is set to wed model and girlfriend Kim Su Bin.
He shared the news with a special handwritten note addressed to his fans on his Instagram sharing that he will marry this fall.
Yoon Bak’s agency H& Entertainment also confirmed the news in a statement, according to a Soompi report. It read, "Hello. This is H& Entertainment. We would like to share happy news regarding Yoon Bak. Yoon Bak will be tying the knot on September 2. Yoon Bak and the bride-to-be decided on marriage based on trust and respect. The two dated seriously while becoming each other’s strength through their deep trust and love for each other."
The couple had managed to keep their relationship private, so the wedding announcement came as a surprise to fans. Media reports in South Korea suggested that the couple had been dating for a few years and that both couples officially confirmed the news of the wedding.
Yoon Bak, who made his acting debut on the sitcom 'Read My Lips' in 2012, is well known for his work in 'Radio Romance' and 'Birthcare Center'.