Jon Snow may known nothing, but Kit Harington seems to know a thing or two about starting a family. ’Game of Thrones’ stars Harington and Rose Leslie, both 33, are officially expecting their first child together.
Leslie broke the happy news, whilst showing off her pregnant belly, in a cover story for UK’s Make Magazine. The summer 2020 issue launched on Saturday.
Harington and Leslie met on season two of hit HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’, where they played Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively. Their characters fell in love on screen, too. Rumours around the existence of a real-life romance began in 2012 and the pair became engaged in 2017, then married the following year.
According to Make Magazines’s profile, Leslie and Harington now share a “Tudor manor house deep in East Anglia.”
“It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams,” said Leslie.