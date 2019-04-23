Kim Kardashian-West Image Credit: AFP

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West would never use her fame and privilege to get her children into college.

The 38-year-old reality star, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West, with whom she already has North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 14 months, says that there would be no “benefit” in “forcing” her brood into a college if they did not have the necessary skillset.

In an upcoming interview with CNN, Kardashian West said: “If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in any way

“That’s what I see is not appropriate. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody.”