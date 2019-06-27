The reality star, make-up mogul and budding lawyer announced the line on Tuesday

This combination photo shows a woman wearing a kimono during an award ceremony of the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition in Fukuoka, Japan on April 13, 2019, left, and reality star Kim Kardashian West at the 2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2018. West has earned some backlash from Japanese people and others on social media who object to her appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono as part of the name of her upcoming shapewear line. West announced her Kimono Solutionwear on Instagram, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Some people on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take centuries-old kimono clothing. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai, left, and Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Image Credit: AP

Kim Kardashian West has received backlash on social media from people who object to what they say is appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.

The reality star, make-up mogul and budding lawyer announced the line, Kimono Solutionwear, on Tuesday. The line will come in a range of sizes and colours she showed off on Instagram.

Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.

There was no word on when the line would go on sale. West said it’s “coming soon.” An email request for comment to West’s spokeswoman was not immediately returned Wednesday.