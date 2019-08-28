The 38-year-old reality star says she doesn’t ‘regret’ anything from the past

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says she was embarrassingly obsessed with fame and money when she was younger but her focus has “shifted” now.

“Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed. I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted,” said Kardashian West in a joint interview with her husband Kanye West to Vogue Arabia.

The 38-year-old reality star says she doesn’t “regret” anything from the past.

“Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity,” said Kardashian West.

She added that she loves having a voice and appreciates the platform that she has been given.

“Even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”